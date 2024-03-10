Four fishermen found dead after boat capsized near Thatta

KARACHI: Dead bodies of four missing fishermen were recovered from the sea, following a boat sinking incident near Thatta on March 5, ARY News reported.

At least 14 fishermen went missing on Wednesday after their boat capsized near Thatta. The boat, named Al-Asad, had a crew of around 45 fishermen, 31 of whom were rescued following the sinking incident.

Assistant Commissioner Kati Bandar said that out of the 14 missing fishermen, four have been found dead. He said that the dead bodies of the fishermen are being brought to Karachi from from Keti Bandar.

The fishermen, from Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi, the city’s largest fishing village, left on Monday afternoon for fishing and were due to return Wednesday.

Efforts are being made to search the remaining missing fishermen.

Read More: Fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard, capsizes in Arabian Sea

Earlier on March 5, a fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard drowned in deep sea near Thatta, citing the Fisher Folk Forum.

“The fishing boat capsized in Arabian Sea, was carrying around 50 fishermen,” a spokesperson of the Coastal Media Centre said.

“The boat was drowned in the sea in Hajamro Creek between Karachi and Thatta,” spokesman stated.