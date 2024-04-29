Four high profile terrorists killed in Peshawar operation

PESHAWAR: Police, and Security Forces conducted a joint operation in the Khyber area, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists who were reportedly planning an attack in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Monday.

The central police office in a statement claimed that the two among the four killed terrorists were later identified as the commanders of a terrorist organization and were planning a major attack in Peshawar.

All four terrorists were equipped with heavy weapons as the police recovered two SMGs, one rifle, and 11 grenades from their possession.

The central police spokesperson stated that the government had offered a bounty in the millions for the deceased terrorists.

Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested four terrorists involved in the Bisham attack on the Chinese nationals.

The five Chinese engineers — and their Pakistani driver — were killed in the suicide bombing, last week, while traveling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bus was attacked in the Bisham city of KP’s Shangla district.

According to CTD, the arrested terrorists are associated with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and have admitted to attacking Chinese nationals.

The terrorists who took part in the attack on Chinese nationals have also been identified, the CTD said.