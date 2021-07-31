Four inbound passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Four more inbound passengers on Saturday have tested positive for COVID-19 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, the passengers arrived at the airport from Saudi Arabia. The COVID-19 test of the four of the passengers came positive at the Jinnah International airport during the examination

According to the Sindh health department, the COVID-positive passengers have been shifted to the quarantine centre.

Earlier on June 3, three more inbound passengers had tested positive for coronavirus at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who were shifted to hospital for quarantine.

Over 58 inbound travellers had been found COVID-positive during the last 20 days at Jinnah International Airport.

The Sindh health department had confirmed that three passengers from Saudi Arabia and Sharjah had tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing rapid antigen tests at the airport.