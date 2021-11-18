Four including mother, daughter shot dead in Kasur

KASUR: Four people, including a mother and daughter, were killed in a firing incident in Punjab’s Kasur district.

According to ARY News, four people were killed in a firing incident in Satoki village on the outskirts of Kasur district in Punjab. The dead included mother and daughter and two others.

After the firing, District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf along with his team reached the spot and collected evidence. The DPO also called for personnel from all police stations to arrest the accused.

Sohaib Ashraf termed the incident of murder as unfortunate and said that they were investigating the matter from all aspects. He further added that it is inevitable to say anything about the incident, adding that only after investigation can a final word be said.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar took notice of the incident and demanded a report from the Inspector General (IG) and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.

The Punjab Chief Minister also directed to ensure the provision of justice in the heinous case.

