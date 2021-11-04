Minor girl killed in aerial firing by policeman at Karachi wedding

KARACHI: A 7-year-old girl was killed in an aerial firing by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in the Qayyumabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Reportedly, a 7-year-old girl, Sadia, died when a wedding party guest fired in the air during the marriage function in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her wounds, said rescue sources, adding that she was hit with four stray bullets.

Soon after the incident, Police immediately reached the site and arrested two suspects, while a policeman flee the scene.

Police have registered a case against the suspect, while further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident that was reported in 2019, a 15-year-old boy had been killed and a passer-by injured in aerial firing by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in Karachi.

According to the police, a marriage ceremony was underway in Sherpao Colony of Landhi when a policeman identified as Aziz resorted to aerial firing in jubilation.

As a result, a 15-year-old boy had been killed on the spot while the other passer-by received wounds.

