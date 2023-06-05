Four including three women killed in Mandi Bahauddin road crash

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Four people, including three women, were killed in a horrific road accident Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting rescue sources.

According to details, a dumper and passenger van collided near Pahrianwali base in Tehsil Phalia, Punjab, killing four people۔

According to rescue sources, the dead included a driver and three women, who were injured in the crash and taken to hospital۔

The dead women were identified as Batool BB, Rashida, and Zahida Parveen۔ Severe injuries have been transferred to Aziz Bhatti Hospital Gujarat, while two injured have been taken to Tehsil Hospital۔

Earlier, in another dreadful road crash at least 32 police personnel, returning from the Eid holiday got injured after a bus overturned in Bahawalnagar.

According to police officials, the speeding bus was carrying recruits who were returning to their centre after the Eid holidays.