Six killed, seven injured in Mastung road accident

MASTUNG: Six passengers killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger Wagon collided with a coaster in Mastung, Quetta, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a passenger wagon collided with a coaster coming from the opposite direction on Karachi National Highway, killing six passengers and leaving seven injured.

The severely injured and dead bodies were shifted to Shaheed Ghaous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital. Emergency was declared in the hospital. The killed people are from Mastung, Quetta, Jaffarabad and Qala Abdullah whereas the injured are from Khuzdar.

Earlier, in another dreadful road crash at least 32 police personnel, returning from the Eid holiday got injured after a bus overturned in Bahawalnagar.

According to police officials, the speeding bus was carrying recruits who were returning to their centre after the Eid holidays.

The injured police personnel were shifted to the district hospital. The accident occurred by the negligence of the bus driver but he escaped the spot of the accident, the police officials added.

In another accident, a passenger bus taking people to a wedding ceremony overturned due to flood water in Larkana, resulting in the death of six persons including the bride’s mother.

The incident took place when the bus fell into the flood water due to an embankment, the bus overturned and several revellers were trapped under the bus.