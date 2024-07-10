Four including two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in Peshawar IBO

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers and as many police officers embraced martyrdom while three terrorists, including a commander, were killed in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces and Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Peshawar district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces and police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar District on July 10, 2024.

During conduct of the operation, three terrorists including high value target, commander Abdul Raheem were killed whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing noted that commander Abdul Raheem was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) and the government had fixed “head money of Rs6 million on him”, as he remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, and was also responsible for martyrdom of Captain Hussain Jehangir Shaheed and Havildar Shafiq Ullah Shaheed on 26 May 2024.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice,” the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Idrees (age: 34 years, resident of Swabi District), Sepoy Badam Gul (age: 34 years, resident of Kohat District) of Pakistan Army and Sub Inspector Tajmir Shah, (age: 38 years, resident of: Peshawar District) and Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram (age: 34 years, resident of Mansehra District) of CTD KPK, who having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

“Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across of Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

The operation came amid a a surge in terrorist activities in Pakistan, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

A day earlier, four Pakistan Army soldiers, including a 24-year-old captain, were martyred in two separate gun fights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).