Three soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan district on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to military’s media wing, an exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in South Waziristan district.

During the fierce engagement, the ISPR said, three soldiers – Sepoy Asadullah, Sepoy Muhammad Sufyan and Zain Ali – embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area”, it said, noting that security forces of Pakistan were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier in the day, ISPR reported that a Pakistan Army captain was martyred while two terrorists were killed in a gun fight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district.

“During the fierce engagement, the Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which two terrorists were gunned down,” the ISPR said.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad, 24, resident of Rawalpindi District, embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.