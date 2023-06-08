Four injured in a firing Incident at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: An unfortunate incident occurred near a private hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal where some armed assailants opened fire causing injuries to four individuals, including two security guards who were accompanying a cash van, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the initial reports, the incident may be related to a robbery attempt, with the victims possibly resisting the perpetrators. The injured have been immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, while the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident took place when unidentified assailants opened fire near a cash van, injuring two security guards who were accompanying it.

The perpetrators allegedly targeted the van to carry out a robbery and managed to flee the scene after snatching a significant amount of cash.

Law enforcement agencies have swiftly responded to the incident, cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

The police are gathering evidence, examining CCTV footage, to ascertain the identities of the assailants.