34.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

Four injured in a firing Incident at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: An unfortunate incident occurred near a private hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal where some armed assailants opened fire causing injuries to four individuals, including two security guards who were accompanying a cash van, ARY News reported on Thursday.  

According to the initial reports, the incident may be related to a robbery attempt, with the victims possibly resisting the perpetrators. The injured have been immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, while the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident took place when unidentified assailants opened fire near a cash van, injuring two security guards who were accompanying it.

READ: Two terrorists of banned outfit arrested in Lahore

The perpetrators allegedly targeted the van to carry out a robbery and managed to flee the scene after snatching a significant amount of cash.

Law enforcement agencies have swiftly responded to the incident, cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

The police are gathering evidence, examining CCTV footage, to ascertain the identities of the assailants.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.