Four khwarij gunned down in KP IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four khwarij in an intelligence-based operation in the general area Spinwam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said, “On night 14/15 January 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.”

The ISPR added that during conduct of the operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij’s location and after an intense exchange of fire and killed four of them

It said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on Tuesday, security forces killed eight khwarij in two intelligence-based operations in Tank and Khyber districts of the province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly six of them were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, security forces successfully neutralized two khwarij.

In December last year, a Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing four terrorists

“The movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the PAk-afghan border, resultantly, four Khwarij were killed.