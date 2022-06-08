Four killed as vehicle fired upon at GT Road near Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Unidentified armed men on Wednesday opened fire on a vehicle near Sheikhupura at GT Road, killing four people, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred near Kala Shah Kaku in Sheikhupura and the suspects intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on it. Four people have died in the incident, the police said without revealing their identities and the motive behind the incident.

It later emerged that the four belonged to Jutt group and were returning from a court hearing when they were fired upon by their rivals. The suspects fled the scene after the incident as police cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Moreover, IG Punjab also took notice of the deaths in the firing incident at Kala Shah Kaku and directed the RPO to submit a detailed report of it.

He also directed the senior police officers to reach the site and ensure arrest of the suspects immediately.

In a similar incident, at least five people were shot dead as unknown gunmen opened fire at a passenger van in Ahmedpur Sharqia city in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district.

As per rescue sources, the firing incident took place at KLP Road in Ahmedpur Sharqia, killing five people on the spot. The attackers managed to flee the crime scene safely.

