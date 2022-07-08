Four killed in coach-van collision near Balochistan’s Windar

HUB: Four people were killed and 11 others were injured when a passenger bus and a van collided near the Windar area of Balochistan’s Lasbela District, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the van was heading towards Karachi while the coach was on its way towards Quetta when the accident happened. The cause of the accident could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

As soon as the incident was reported, police and rescue teams reached the spot. The bodies and the injured were taken to the Rural Health Center in police mobiles and Edhi ambulances.

Meanwhile, at least three people were injured when a vehicle going to Skardu from Rawalpindi overturned near Gilgit. The injured persons were shifted to Gilgit Hospital after first aid, rescue sources said.

Earlier in June, at least five people were dead and five others sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles in Quetta.

According to rescue sources, the deadly road crash happened in Loralai, Quetta, where two vehicles collided with each other, resulting in the death of five people and wounds to five others. The injured and bodies were moved to Quetta hospital.

