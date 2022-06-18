Quetta: Five dead in collision between two vehicles

QUETTA: At least five people were dead and five others sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles in Quetta on Saturday, said rescue sources.

According to rescue sources, the deadly road crash happened in Loralai, Quetta, where two vehicles collided with each other, resulting in the death of five people and wounds to five others.

The injured and bodies were moved to Quetta hospital. The cause of the accident could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Read more: Quetta: Six dead in car-trailer collision near Surab

On Friday, a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle at Ayesha Manzil’s flyover, crushing two riders to death.

The incident occurred at Ayesha Manzil’s flyover when a speeding dumper ran over the motorcyclists, killing the two riders on the spot.

The driver of the dumper fled the scene after the accident while enraged people set the truck on fire. Meanwhile, the police personnel have reached the spot to control the situation.

According to police, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Jamaluddin and Israr Ahmed, rescue sources told ARY News.

Comments