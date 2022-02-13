Quetta: Six dead in car-trailer collision near Surab

QUETTA: At least six people were dead and a woman sustained injuries in a horrific road crash between a car and a trailer in Quetta on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The deadly road crash took place near the National Highway near Surab, Quetta. As a result, six people lost their lives and a woman sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the nearby medical facility, while identification of the deceased could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Read more: Truck-car collision leaves five dead in Badin

Earlier, on Nov 22, a motorcyclist was killed while another got wounded in a horrific accident on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal. The accident occurred near Drigh Road.

A speeding car went out of the driver’s control and rolled multiple times before crossing over to the other side of the thoroughfare and hitting motorcyclists.

As a result, a motorcyclist died on the spot while another got wounded.

Comments