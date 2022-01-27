Truck-car collision leaves five dead in Badin

BADIN: At least five people including two women were dead in a collision between a car and a truck in Badin on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, a car collided with a truck at Badin-Hyderabad highway. resulting in the death of five including two women.

The bodies were moved to the nearest hospital. The identification of the deceased could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Read more: Car rams into footpath in Lahore’s Defence, 2 dead, 1 injured

Earlier, on Nov 22, a motorcyclist was killed while another got wounded in a horrific accident on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal. The accident occurred near Drigh Road.

A speeding car went out of the driver’s control and rolled multiple times before crossing over to the other side of the thoroughfare and hitting motorcyclists.

As a result, a motorcyclist died on the spot while another got wounded.

Comments