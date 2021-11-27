Saturday, November 27, 2021
Car rams into footpath in Lahore’s Defence, 2 dead, 1 injured

LAHORE: At least two people were killed while a third got wounded in a horrific accident within the jurisdiction of Lahore’s Defence police station Saturday morning.

According to police, an over-speeding car rammed into a footpath, as a result of which two people died on the spot while a third person got injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Earlier, on Nov 22, a car plying on the Motorway near Uch Sharif yielded to the tyre burst leading to it skidding adrift and thrust into a poll resulting in five deaths from the same family.

Among the passengers, all of whom were now dead, were parents and three children going to attend a wedding event, confirmed the rescue sources that shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital.

