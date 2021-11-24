Six dead as car plunges into ravine in Upper Kohistan

KOHISTAN: In a horrific accident Wednesday, a car carrying six persons toppled over into a ditch in Upper Kohistan.

As per details, the appalling road crash was reported in Upper Kohistan’s Lottar area, where a car carrying six persons including two women and children plunged into ravine, which resulted in their death, police said.

The rescue operation was underway to retrieve the bodies from the gorge.

On Oct 21, at least three children were killed while 15 others got injured when a school van fell into a gorge in Rawalakot. The accident took place near Khai Gala area, the police said.

