Four killed in mysterious explosion at shanty in Kohat

KOHAT: Four persons were killed in an explosion inside a shanty in Kohat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said that an explosion occurred inside a shanty allegedly due to explosion material, leaving four people dead in Kohat’s Gulu Tangi.

The deceased persons were said to be a gypsy family, whereas, a minor was also injured in the incident.

Police expressed suspicion that the explosion was caused by a mortar shell. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been summoned to the explosion site to ascertain the genre of the blast.

Earlier on Thursday, at least three persons including a child had lost their lives and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured had been transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

