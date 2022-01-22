Lahore bomb blast suspects turned out to be labourers: sources

LAHORE: Investigators have found no links between the arrested suspects and the Lahore bomb blast, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The suspects arrested via CCTV footage were turned out to be labourers who were working at a construction site of a building near the bomb blast site at Anarkali Bazaar, sources told ARY News.

It emerged that three arrested suspects including Azam and Imran had been working as labourers at an under-construction building and went to Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar to purchase warm clothes on the day of the bomb blast.

Yesterday, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had arrested two facilitators, wanted for their role in the Anarkali explosion.

The counter-terrorism department of the Punjab police had arrested two suspects in the early hours on Friday and have shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

“The facilitators will be probed regarding their network of terror and those who carried out the Lahore blast,” sources said.

It was also reported that the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) had identified suspects in the blast in the Anarkali market of Lahore using CCTV footage and had prepared their sketches.

“The terrorist who planted a bag at the blast site was in contact with his handler,” they said adding the terrorists have been identified using CCTV footage.

According to sources, the two handlers could be seen in the footage carrying out reconnaissance as the terrorist who planted the device could also be seen joining them a while later. “All three of them were wearing shalwar and kameez,” they said.

At least three persons including a child had lost their lives and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured had been transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

