Lahore blast: Terrorist, handler ‘identified’ via CCTV footage

LAHORE: Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) have identified suspects in the blast in the Anarkali market of Lahore using CCTV footage and had prepared their sketches, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, progress has been made in the Lahore blast after investigators prepared sketches of the suspects through geo-fencing and CCTV footage.

“The terrorist who planted a bag at the blast site was in contact with his handler,” they said adding the terrorists have been identified using CCTV footage.

According to sources, the two handlers could be seen in the footage carrying out reconnaissance as the terrorist who planted the device could also be seen meeting him a while later. “All three of them were wearing shalwar and kameez,” they said.

The footage of a terrorist and two handlers has been sent to NADRA for their identification, they said.

Initial investigation report

Inspector General (IG) Punjab has presented the initial investigation report of the Lahore blast to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It stated that the explosion was carried out through a remote device and 1.5 kilograms of explosive material was used by the terrorists. The exact location of the bomb explosion was Lohari Chowk and it caused damages to the building and eight motorcycles.

The report stated that two people were killed including Ramzan and Absar and 28 sustained injuries in the explosion that took place at 1:40 pm and rescue officials were informed at 1:44 pm.

The officials of Lahore police and local administration have immediately rushed to the incident site. It added that police, forensic agencies and officials of sensitive institutions are still present at the scene.

The police report said that an investigation is underway to collect evidence of the explosive material’s genre via CCTV footage.

Regarding the medical assistance to the wounded persons, the report stated that the affected citizens are being given the best medical facilities. The administration imposed an emergency in all hospitals after the bomb explosion.

It added that some suspected persons have been arrested who are being interrogated.

At least three killed in Lahore blast

At least three persons including a child were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

