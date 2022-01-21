Video: People started looting cash from prize bond counter after Lahore blast

LAHORE: A video of the Lahore blast site has surfaced which showed the apathetic action of people who started looting cash from a prize bond counter whose owner got injured in the powerful explosion in Anarkali Bazaar, ARY News reported on Friday.

Some citizens have started taking out cash from a prize bond owner’s counter of the Lahore blast site. After the powerful explosion in Anarkali Bazaar, the assets caught fire, creating chaos on the scene but some apathetic people got a chance to loot money.

READ: LAHORE BLAST: TERRORIST, HANDLER ‘IDENTIFIED’ VIA CCTV FOOTAGE

Sources said that the prize bond counter was owned by a 20-year-old man named Abdullah. It was learnt that Rs300,000 cash was placed inside the counter and the owner sustained injuries following the bomb blast.

At least three persons including a child had lost their lives and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

READ: ‘PREMATURE TO FIX RESPONSIBILITY OF LAHORE BLAST ON ANY GROUP’

The injured had been transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

Comments