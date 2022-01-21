LEAs arrest two facilitators of terrorists in Lahore blast: sources    

LAHORE: In a major breakthrough during the probe of Lahore blast, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested two facilitators, wanted for their role in the Anarkali explosion.

According to sources, the counter-terrorism department of the Punjab police has arrested two suspects in the early hours on Friday and have shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

“The facilitators will be probed regarding their network of terror and those who carried out the Lahore blast,” they said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) have identified suspects in the blast in the Anarkali market of Lahore using CCTV footage and had prepared their sketches.

“The terrorist who planted a bag at the blast site was in contact with his handler,” they said adding the terrorists have been identified using CCTV footage.

According to sources, the two handlers could be seen in the footage carrying out reconnaissance as the terrorist who planted the device could also be seen joining them a while later. “All three of them were wearing shalwar and kameez,” they said.

At least three persons including a child were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

