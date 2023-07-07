Four LDA officers arrested over corruption charges

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested four officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) over corruption charges, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ACE spokesperson said in a statement that four LDA officers have been arrested over corruption charges. The officers had allegedly received bribes for the illegal issuance of the completion certificate.

A case was lodged against the accused LDA officers after they were found guilty. The accused officers include Director Salman Mehfooz, Deputy Director Tayyab Ali, Assistant Director Inayatullah and clerk Ijaz Sattar.

The accused officers were associated with the LDA Town Planning Wing II and they allegedly received Rs3 million bribe to approve a plan which caused Rs86 million loss to the exchequer, the ACE spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) unearthed Rs1.4 billion corruption in Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

According to the spokesperson, the allotment of 27 plots in Johar town Lahore worth Rs1.4 billion on illegal documents has been suspended.

The ACE has registered cases against the LDA officers who were involved in the corruption. A person named Shahid Munir used his influence to buy these plots on fake documents and then transferred them to Zaheer Ahmed.