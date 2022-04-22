Four more ministers inducted into PM Shehbaz’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inducted three more federal ministers and a state minister into his federal cabinet, ARY News reported on Friday.
PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif and Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Agha Hassan Baloch, Hashim Notezai took oath as ministers.
President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the newly inducted federal ministers in the swearing-in held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.
With the inclusion of these lawmakers – belonging to BNP-M and PML-Q – the federal cabinet has become 39-strong.
BNP’s Baloch will be given science and technology portfolio.
It is worth mentioning that 37 ministers took oath in the first phase cabinet. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 37-member cabinet during a ceremony held on Tuesday.
Following are the names of the cabinet members:
- Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA
- Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA
- Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA
- Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA
- Rana Tanveer Hussain. MNA
- Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA
- Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA
- Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA
- Mian Javed Latif, MNA
- Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. MNA
- Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA
- Miftah Ismail
- Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator
- Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA
- Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA
- Sherry Rehman, Senator
- Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA
- Shazia Marri, MNA
- Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA
- Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA
- Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, MNA
- Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA
- Asad Mahmood, MNA
- Abdul Wasay, MNA
- Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA
- Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator
- Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA
- Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator
- Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA
- Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA
- Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA
- Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA
- Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA
Ministers of state
- Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA
- Hashim Notezai
- Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA
- Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA
Advisers to the PM
- Awn Chaudhry
- Amir Muqam
- Qamar Zaman Kaira