Four more ministers inducted into PM Shehbaz’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inducted three more federal ministers and a state minister into his federal cabinet, ARY News reported on Friday.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif and Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Agha Hassan Baloch, Hashim Notezai took oath as ministers.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the newly inducted federal ministers in the swearing-in held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

With the inclusion of these lawmakers – belonging to BNP-M and PML-Q – the federal cabinet has become 39-strong.

BNP’s Baloch will be given science and technology portfolio.

It is worth mentioning that 37 ministers took oath in the first phase cabinet. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 37-member cabinet during a ceremony held on Tuesday.

Following are the names of the cabinet members:

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA

Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA

Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA

Rana Tanveer Hussain. MNA

Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA

Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA

Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA

Mian Javed Latif, MNA

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. MNA

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA

Miftah Ismail

Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA

Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA

Sherry Rehman, Senator

Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA

Shazia Marri, MNA

Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA

Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA

Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, MNA

Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA

Asad Mahmood, MNA

Abdul Wasay, MNA

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA

Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator

Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA

Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator

Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA

Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA

Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA

Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA

Ministers of state

Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA

Hashim Notezai

Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA

Advisers to the PM

Awn Chaudhry

Amir Muqam

Qamar Zaman Kaira

