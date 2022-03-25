Sadiq Sanjrani, Asad Qaiser discuss strategy for NA session

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday discussed strategy for the National Assembly session with Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser ahead of a no-trust move, ARY NEWS reported.

The chairman Senate visited the chamber of the speaker where they discussed how National Assembly session would proceed today. The meeting was also attended by Leader of the House in Senate Shahzad Waseem and Federal Minister Shibli Faraz.

The meeting, according to sources, discussed the ongoing political developments and procedures to run the National Assembly session today.

With a crucial no-trust resolution moved by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda, the much-awaited session of the National Assembly is set to begin today.

The session will start at 11am. The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 15 point ‘Order of the Day’ for today’s session, which includes the no-trust resolution.

The resolution may not be tabled on the first day of the sitting due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman. According to parliamentary traditions, the first sitting is adjourned after prayers for the soul of departed lawmakers.

Under the constitution, the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser was bound to convene the assembly session within 14 days after submission of the requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat by the joint opposition on March 8.

The NA Secretariat has issued important instructions for the MNAs for the session. The lawmakers have been banned from bringing security guards and personal staff to the Parliament House during the session.

