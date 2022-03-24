National Assembly session: Secretariat issues instructions for MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has issued important instructions for the MNAs for the extraordinary session with the no-confidence motion included on the agenda items on Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and ministers have been banned from bringing security guards and personal staff to the Parliament House during the upcoming session.

The MNAs will be bound to park their vehicles in the special parking area from where they will be brought to the Parliament House through a shuttle service.

Guests will be banned in the Parliament House building during the NA session, whereas, the Secretariat issued directives for special security arrangements.

The security arrangements have been ordered to ensure the foolproof security of the MNAs, whereas, heavy deployments of law enforcement agencies will be made on the routes to the Parliament House and the entry of unauthorised persons in the Red Zone will be strictly prohibited.

Moreover, the joint parliamentary party session has been summoned in the National Assembly at 10:00 am tomorrow in which the strategy of the NA session will be formulated.

The National Assembly session had been convened on March 25 by Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser at the requisition submitted by the joint opposition for tabling no-trust motion against the premier.

