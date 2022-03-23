No confidence motion: Sheikh Rasheed says opposition’s move to fail

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday has said PM Imran Khan holds several trump cards ahead of the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed while talking to the media said that it will be clear on March 27 who the people are with.

Sheikh Rasheed said that insha’Allah the National Assembly will meet on March 25 and on March 30, 31st or April 1, the NA speaker can initiate the voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. Rasheed hoped that Imran Khan will emerge victorious.

The interior minister said that the final will be held on the night of March 27 and it will be clear who are the people with?

Regarding the no-confidence motion, Sheikh Rasheed further said that he is hopeful for the failure of the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan also has a lot of cards, hopefully, the allies will be with Imran Khan.

On Tuesday, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan claimed that PM Imran Khan has three to four trump cards with him ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Dr Babar Awan said PM Imran Khan holds more than one trump cards and he can give hints in the PTI’s public rally scheduled on March 27.

