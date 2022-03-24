NA session: PPP to assign responsibilities to MNAs today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition party, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), will assign important responsibilities to its Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for the upcoming NA session tomorrow related to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, PPP has summoned the session of its parliamentary party at Zardari House – Islamabad today.

Sources within the opposition party told ARY News that the parliamentary party session will be attended by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PPP MNAs will be given special instructions regarding tomorrow’s NA session and important responsibilities will be assigned to the lawmakers.

The lawmakers will also be sought to table recommendations for the forthcoming NA session. Asif Ali Zardari will also host a dinner for the MNAs, sources added.

PPP, MQM-P ‘consensus’

PPP and the government ally party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have reportedly agreed on provincial-level matters in a meeting held to discuss the political situation arising out of the no-trust motion tabled against PM Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the MQM-P delegation on Thursday arrived at Zardari House, Islamabad to meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership on no-trust motion and political matters.

The MQM-P delegation–led by convener Khalid Maqbool, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Aminul Haque and others met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and other members from the provincial government held talks with PPP leadership.

Sources said that both parties have agreed on provincial-level matters and announced the formation of committees to oversee implementation on key points finalised in the meeting.

The committee comprises six members from both parties – MQM-P and PPP, said sources. As per sources, PML-N and JUI-F played a key role in bringing two rival parties to one table.

Earlier, both parties agreed to form a long-term working relationship in the “wider interest of the nation”.

Lower House session

The National Assembly session had been convened on March 25 by Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser at the requisition submitted by the joint opposition for tabling no-trust motion against the premier.

