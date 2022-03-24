No-trust move: BAP indecisive as ‘majority supports PTI government’

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is indecisive on which side it will go on no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan with majority supporting to go along with the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the discussions within the party, the majority of the BAP lawmakers are in favour of supporting the incumbent government while some of the party lawmakers who are annoyed with the government wanted to join hands with the opposition.

“The party is currently acting on wait and watch policy,” they said and added that they also await a court decision on election of Chairman Senate on March 28.

A BAP party speaking on condition of anonymity said that the federal minister Zubaida Jalal was in favour of supporting the incumbent government. “However, nothing is final and the decision could be changed at last minute,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders have previously met in Islamabad in which they discussed the current political situation ahead of the no-confidence motion.

BAP leader Khalid Magsi said that the no-confidence motion is a democratic step that should be dealt with democratic way. Khalid Magsi said that the consultation process is underway and the political party will soon reach a decision.

