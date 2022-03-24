No-confidence motion: Joint opposition finalises strategy for NA session

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has finalised its strategy for the upcoming session of the National Assembly (NA) that will be held on Friday (today) at 11:00 am, ARY News reported.

The opposition top leaders have directed the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to reach the Parliament House at 10:00 am. The opposition lawmakers have been instructed to take their seats before the commencement of the NA session and not to go outside the building.

Sources told ARY News that the lawmakers were instructed not to create any kind of trouble and noisy disturbance in the Lower House. The instructions related to maintaining discipline were issued to refrain the NA speaker from deferring the session.

Opposition leaders meet Shehbaz Sharif

The top opposition leaders, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have visited the residence of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

They mulled over strategy for the NA session and the matters related to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was also attended by the central leaders of the opposition parties including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Sherry Rahman, Rukhsana Bangash and others.

No-confidence motion of agenda items

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued 15-point agenda of the NA session today, whereas, the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was also included on the items.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers will be held on Friday (today). The agenda items also included the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the premier.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser will chair the Lower House session today.

Sources said that the NA session is expected to be deferred by the speaker after converting it into a condolence reference for a late PTI MNA. It is expected that the opposition will stage a strong protest if the federal government chooses to defer the NA session.

