‘PPP will not let govt to defer NA session; no-trust move to succeed’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar has said that the parliamentary party session of the opposition lawmakers will be held at 10:00 am tomorrow, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Farhatullah Babar, while talking to journalists after attending PPP’s parliamentary party meeting today, said that the strategy for tomorrow’s NA session has been finalised.

He expressed hopes that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will succeed. He alleged that the premier is threatening the opposition parties. He claimed that tomorrow’s NA session is illegal. Babar added that PPP will not let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defer the NA session.

He criticised that the agenda of the session was not issued by the NA Secretariat and the government is using delay tactics now.

During the session chaired by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all MNAs have been given special instructions regarding the Lower House session.

Sources told ARY News that the PPP MNAs were instructed to reach the Parliament House at 10:00 am tomorrow. Asif Ali Zardari asked the PPP MNAs to refrain from creating chaos during the NA session.

He expressed fear that PTI government will try to create a situation of strife during the NA session. He added that any disturbance in the NA session will result in loss for the opposition.

During the session, Zardari said that the opposition parties have defeated the PTI government and all MNAs should exhibit patience during the upcoming session. The PPP lawmakers have been told that the PTI dissident MNAs assured the them to take part in the voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

He instructed MNAs to follow the strategy under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

