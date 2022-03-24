NA session: No-confidence motion included in 15-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has issued 15-point agenda of the NA session today, whereas, the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was also included on the items, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers will be held on Friday (today). The agenda items also included the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the premier.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser will chair the Lower House session today.

READ: NO CONFIDENCE MOTION: SHEIKH RASHEED SAYS OPPOSITION’S MOVE TO FAIL

Sources said that the NA session is expected to be deferred by the speaker after converting it into a condolence reference for a late PTI MNA. It is expected that the opposition will stage a strong protest if the federal government chooses to defer the NA session.

Instructions for MNAs

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued important instructions for the MNAs for the extraordinary session with the no-confidence motion included on the agenda items on Friday (today).

The Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and ministers have been banned from bringing security guards and personal staff to the Parliament House during the upcoming session.

READ: ‘PPP WILL NOT LET GOVT TO DEFER NA SESSION; NO-TRUST MOVE TO SUCCEED’

The MNAs will be bound to park their vehicles in the special parking area from where they will be brought to the Parliament House through a shuttle service.

Guests will be banned in the Parliament House building during the NA session, whereas, the Secretariat issued directives for special security arrangements.

The security arrangements have been ordered to ensure the foolproof security of the MNAs, whereas, heavy deployments of law enforcement agencies will be made on the routes to the Parliament House and the entry of unauthorised persons in the Red Zone will be strictly prohibited.

Moreover, the joint parliamentary party session has been summoned in the National Assembly at 10:00 am tomorrow in which the strategy of the NA session will be formulated.

Comments