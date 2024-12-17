web analytics
Four Pakistanis died in Greece boat tragedy, confirms FO

The Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed the death of four Pakistanis in Saturday’s boat capsizing south of the Greek island of Crete.

Earlier on Saturday, the foreign media reported that a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece, killing at least five of them. 

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, “We announce with deep sorrow that, according to the latest information shared by the Greek authorities, four Pakistanis have been identified among those killed in Saturday’s boat capsizing south of the Greek island of Crete.”

She added that “Our mission in Athens is in touch with the Greek authorities to facilitate the survivors and repatriate the bodies.”

The Embassy of Pakistan in Athens was in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard and with the Coast Guard of Chania, which were directly dealing with the search and rescue operation.  

The embassy officials have reached the Crete to meet with the rescued Pakistanis and provide them with any assistance required, it was added. 

Families of the missing Pakistanis can contact the Embassy of Pakistan to share details on this number: +30-6943850188 

