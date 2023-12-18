Four passengers die in truck-van collision

HASILPUR: At least four individuals died after a passenger van collided with a truck near Hasilpur city, Bahawalpur District, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the initial details, due to dense fog on the highway, a van carrying 15 passengers collided with a truck, in which four passengers died while 11 were injured.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and started shifting the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The rescue officials believed that the accident took place due to thick fog in the area.

Earlier this year, a total of five women were killed while several others sustained injuries when their car collided with a tractor-trolley head-on near Tando Muhammad Khan city of Sindh province.

According to details, the incident took place on Bulri Shah Karim Road near Tando Muhammad Khan city, where a car collided with a tractor-trolley head-on, resulting in casualties.

Rescue sources told ARY News that five women died on the spot in a car-tractor collision. Sources added that four women belonged to the same family. All the deceased belong to Hyderabad’s Nara Jail Colony.