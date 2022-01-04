Four people dead, 15 injured as passenger bus flips in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: At least four people were dead when a passenger bus overturned in Sindh’s Khairpur district on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Gadeji where a passenger bus overturned, killing four persons including a woman on the spot. 15 other passengers were also wounded in the accident.

The ill-fated bus was heading to Karachi from Peshawar.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.

