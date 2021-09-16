Four people die from dengue fever in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed four lives in Karachi in the last two days, according to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital (JPMC).
As per details, three people were undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital Karachi and passed away on Tuesday.
Yesterday, another man who was a resident of Liaquatabad had also succumbed to dengue fever in the metropolitan.
According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases has jumped to 1365 in Sindh while 1255 dengue cases were reported from Karachi alone in the month of August.
WHAT IS DENGUE AND SEVERE DENGUE?
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.
As quoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus. These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses.
Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.