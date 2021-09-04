Four people die from electrocution as heavy rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people were electrocuted as Karachi received intermittent rain with brief heavy spells, wreaking havoc on the ill-maintained civic infrastructure, fragile transmission and distribution system of the K-Electric.

As per details, a man named Sajjid Lodhi, 45-years-old was electrocuted in Chapal Gali Light House, while Yaseen was lost his life after receiving electric shock in his house located in Baldia’s Abidabad.

50-year-old Muhammad Sabir was electrocuted in Liaquatabad and a four-year-old girl named Tania lost her life after she was electrocuted while playing outside her house in Clifton’s Rasool Shah Colony.

The father of the deceased minor said that the residents informed KE about sparking at electric pole in the area, but the teams did not reach. The body of the girl will be buried at her ancestral area of Bahawalpur, said the mourning father.

On Friday, the port-city received heavy rains, causing problems for the people including power failures, massive traffic jams at various roads, ponds of water at various road arteries and others.

The city’s weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm in the next 24 hours, the Met department stated.

The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to range between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.