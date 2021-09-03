Only areas with rampant power theft suffered rain-led power cuts, KE claims

KARACHI: Only some Karachi areas suffered power outages on Friday, said the city’s sole power distributor in response to numerous complaints from various areas over power cut as soon as rain poured, ARY News reported.

The K Electric statement said only some areas, where power theft is rampant, suffered the losses۔

Some areas experienced temporary power outages due to rain but mostly electricity was available. All our installations are safe, it said.

On the other hand, contrary to KE statement and in what has now become a routine, most parts of Karachi faced power outages as soon as the rain lashed parts of the city on Friday with K-Electric saying areas having kundas (hooks) may suffer from load shedding in order to avoid any harm to human lives.

Power outage hits parts of Karachi after rain

According to details emerging from swathes of Karachi, as many as 500 feeders of the K-Electric have tripped, disrupting electric supply to most parts of the city.

The areas that faced power outage after the rainfall included Orangi, Baldia Town, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Korangi, Manghopir, Surjani, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Malir, Saddar, Defence Housing Authority, Akhtar Colony, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, FB Area and Korangi areas.