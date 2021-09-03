Power outage hits parts of Karachi after rain

KARACHI: In what has now become a routine, most parts of Karachi faced power outages as soon as the rain lashed parts of the city on Friday with K-Electric saying areas having kundas may suffer from load shedding in order to avoid any harm to human lives, ARY NEWS reported.

According to detail, as many as 500 feeders of the K-Electric have tripped, disrupting electric supply to most parts of the city.

The areas that faced power outage after the rainfall included Orangi, Baldia Town, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Korangi, Manghopir, Surjani, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Malir, Saddar, Defence Housing Authority, Akhtar Colony, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, FB Area and Korangi areas.

The K-Electric said that its teams are fully operational to deal with the ongoing situation and citizens should avoid going near the electric wires.

It said that a temporary load shedding could occur in low-lying areas over the fear of water accumulation besides power outages in areas having more kundas[illegal connections].

“Kundas could endanger human lives and the public should keep a safe distance from broken wires, and cables, electricity poles and PMTs,” it said.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of Karachi on Friday under the second monsoon spell.

The city’s various parts including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulzar-e-Hijri, M9 motorway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Mahmoodabad, Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas.

The weather has turned pleasant after the rainfall as the soaring mercury has dropped down.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report today forecast rain, wind, or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls in all districts of Sindh till Friday (today).