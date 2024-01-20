15.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 20, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Four people found dead in North Waziristan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: The police officials claimed to have found four bodies from the limits of Mir Ali Bazar police station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, law enforcement stated that two vehicles carrying vegetables were found near the unidentified bodies.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials transferred the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Meer Ali.

In a separate incident, one individual was shot dead in Mir Ali Bazar this morning.

Earlier this month, following a gun attack on a PML-N candidate in Turbat, another election candidate from PK-104 killed among three others in North Waziristan firing.

As per details, the incident occurred in North Waziristan where an Independent candidate from PK-104 candidate Malik Kaleem Ullah, and three others were shot dead.

The police officials said that the slain election candidate from PK-104 Kaleem Ullah along with Masroor and Muhammad Sakhi were attacked when they were on their way back after submitting papers for PK-104.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.