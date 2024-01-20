Four people found dead in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: The police officials claimed to have found four bodies from the limits of Mir Ali Bazar police station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, law enforcement stated that two vehicles carrying vegetables were found near the unidentified bodies.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials transferred the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Meer Ali.

In a separate incident, one individual was shot dead in Mir Ali Bazar this morning.

Earlier this month, following a gun attack on a PML-N candidate in Turbat, another election candidate from PK-104 killed among three others in North Waziristan firing.

As per details, the incident occurred in North Waziristan where an Independent candidate from PK-104 candidate Malik Kaleem Ullah, and three others were shot dead.

The police officials said that the slain election candidate from PK-104 Kaleem Ullah along with Masroor and Muhammad Sakhi were attacked when they were on their way back after submitting papers for PK-104.