PK-104 candidate among three killed in North Waziristan firing

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Following a gun attack on PML-N candidate in Turbat, another election candidate from PK-104 killed among three others in North Waziristan firing, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in North Waziristan where an Independent candidate from PK-104 candidate Malik Kaleem Ullah and three others were shot dead.

The police officials said that the slain election candidate from PK-104 Kaleem Ullah along with Masroor and Muhammad Sakhi were attacked when they were on their way back after submitting papers for PK-104.

Earlier, former senator and PML-N candidate Aslam Buledi for upcoming general elections, was critically injured in a gun attack in Turbat city of Balochistan.

According to police, the incident took place in Turbat’s Mir Issa National Park when unidentified assailants opened fire, injuring the former senator and PML-N leader.

Aslam Buledi – a PML-N candidate from Ketch’s NA-258 constituency – suffered four gunshot wounds and was being shifted to Karachi for medical treatment.

Last week, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Qari Khairullah was also targeted by a bomb blast in Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur district.

As per details, the bomb blast occurred near the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Qari Khairullah in Bajaur district.

The JUI candidate survived the blast and remained safe however his vehicle was badly damaged.