Four policemen gunned down in Nushki

Noshki: At least four policemen were killed in an attack in the Nushki district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to district officials, the firing incident took place in the Gharibabad area where unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police patrolling van, resulting in the killing of four security personnel.

The attackers managed to flee from the spot. Security forces rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Read More: Four labourers from Punjab shot dead in Kalat

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and vowed to take stringent measures to ensure that those responsible for this attack would face justice.

CM Bugti condemned the attack as a cowardly act and reiterated that such attempts to disrupt the peace and development process in Balochistan would not succeed. He emphasized that the terrorists behind such attacks would find no shelter in the province.

“Those who play with the lives of innocent people will be made to face severe consequences,” CM Bugti said, making it clear that the provincial government would not tolerate such acts of terrorism. He vowed to pursue every possible means to bring the perpetrators to justice and stated that there would be no place for terrorists in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident today, four labourers from Punjab were shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in the Mangochar area of Kalat district of Balochistan.