Four policemen injured in Dadu attack

DADU: At least four policemen were injured in a clash with suspects occurred in Tehsil Mehar of Dadu, ARY News reported.

As per details, SSP Shabir Sethar said that when the police reached at the spot of incident to arrest the suspects, they opened fire and pelted stones at the police personnel.

He said that four police personnel sustained injuries as a result of firing whereas five suspects were arrested during the exchange of fire.

Moreover, police officials have also recovered cash, arms and ammunition and other stolen items.

Earlier, at least four policemen were injured as the dacoits attacked police camp and mobile in Mahi Chowk, Sadiqabad.

According to police spokesperson, the Andhar gang attacked police with rocket launchers and opened fire on the police camp and mobile.

Police officials stated that four cops identified as Kaleem Ullah, Saif Ullah, Daniyal and Shehbaz were injured in the attack.

The exchange of fire between the police and dacoits is underway whereas the Guddu-Kashmore road has been blocked for traffic.

On the other hand, five policemen were abducted along with weapons by dacoits in the katcha area of Sindh’s Kandhkot.

The cops were reportedly abducted along with the weapons by the dacoits. Four of the officials were locals who were released by the dacoits, however, one official namely Mumtaz Tanori – a resident of Shikarpur – was still being captivated.