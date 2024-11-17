Four ‘rapists’ killed in alleged Faisalabad police encounter

Four arrested suspects in a gang-rape case were killed in police encounter in the area of ​​Nishatabad police station in Faisalabad.

According to police, the killed accused Zahid, Naveed, Islam and Qasim were in police custody on remand in the robbery-rape case.

The police were taking the four robbers to Achkira village for recovery and meanwhile, accomplices of dacoits attacked the police party near Ghulam Muhammadabad number two.

Police said in the shootout, the outlaws killed four of their accomplices and fled the scene.

The dead robbers had raped the woman during the robbery one and a half months ago.

In a separate alleged police encounter in the month of April, two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi in Karachi.

Rescue sources said that two dacoits were killed in an alleged gun battle with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen has also sustained injuries by the firing of the alleged criminals. The citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital.

It emerged that the dacoits have tried to flee after looting a citizen who came out of an ATM after withdrawing cash. A police patrolling party has reached the scene and opened fire on the criminals.