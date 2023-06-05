Four shopkeepers injured in brawl with parking mafia

KARACHI: Four shopkeepers injured in a brawl with parking mafia in the mobile market, Saddar, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police arrested two men who were involved in violence against the shopkeepers.

The president of the electronics dealers association Rizwan Irfan said that the parking mafia has beaten up the shopkeepers. The mafia takes a Rs 50 fee for bike parking and

He further said that FIR will be registered against the parking Mafia as their violence on customers and shopkeepers has become a routine now.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has cancelled all unauctioned charged parking contracts following the orders of Karachi Administrator Dr Saifur Rehman, ARY News reported on Friday.

A notification was issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) regarding the cancellation of all unauctioned charged parking contracts.

Moreover, a notification was also issued for the imposition of a ban on creating new parking sites. The KMC also ended the contractual parking system for different public parks including Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and other KMC parks.