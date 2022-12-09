KMC cancels charged parking contracts in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has cancelled all unauctioned charged parking contracts following the orders of Karachi Administrator Dr Saifur Rehman, ARY News reported on Friday.

A notification was issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) regarding the cancellation of all unauctioned charged parking contracts.

In the first phase, the contracts of six parking sites were cancelled that included:

Civic Centre only at University Road and Sir Shah Suleman Road from Gate of Civic Centre to DMC East Office Parking Lot at in front of Nazimabad Driving License Branch Chase-up World Mobile NIPA Ibne Seena Hospital Crystal Court Clifton M A Jinnah Road (From Kausar Medico to Civil Signal, Light House Signal to Turning of Sarai Road (Lahore Sharbat) and Memon Masjid to M W Tower.

Moreover, a notification was also issued for the imposition of a ban on creating new parking sites. The KMC also ended the contractual parking system for different public parks including Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and other KMC parks.

Yesterday, the Sindh government appointed Dr Saifur Rehman as the new administrator of Karachi after accepting the resignation of Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The notification of the new Karachi Administration was issued by the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department.

The ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had agreed to nominate Dr Saif ur Rehman for the Karachi Administrator’s slot.

Comments