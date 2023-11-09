Four terrorist gunned down in DI Khan IBO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four terrorists have been gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that an intense exchange of fire took place between terrorists and police in Tank.

A police spokesperson said that the terrorist took the dead bodies of two other suspects along with them and managed to flee.

Furthermore, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists whereas police operation is underway to arrest the terrorists.

Related: Three terrorists killed in Khuzdar IBO: CTD



Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The CTD spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed.

A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, pistol, hand grenades, magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO.

According to the CTD spokespersons, the terrorists were traveling on a motorcycle and opened fire at the officials who attempted to stop them near the Kank area.

The police department launched an investigation to arrest other members of the terrorist network.