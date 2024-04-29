Four terrorists gunned down in Khyber IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khyber district on reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, the security forces killed four terrorists, including Qari Wajid aka Qari Biryal and Raziq. Meanwhile, the troops also destroyed hideouts of the terrorists.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them, the ISPR said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

The operation came amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

In a similar operation on April 25, ISPR reported that security forces gunned down three terrorists in Khyber district.

During the conduct of the operation, three terrorists including their leader Sohail aka Azmatu were gunned down fter an intense fire exchange. One of the other two terrorists was identified as Haji Gul alias Zarqawi.

The ISPR said that the hideout of the terrorists was also destroyed during the operation while weapons and bullets were recovered from the killed terrorists.