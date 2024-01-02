Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down four terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the army’s media wing, an operation was carried out in North Waziristan where four terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists including a suicide bomber, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, ISPR.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation, the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.

On December 31, Five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, security forces conducted the IBO on the night of Dec 30 and Dec 31 over the reported presence of terrorists.

The terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, the ISPR said, adding that a sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area.